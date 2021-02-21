Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital Statistics: Jan. 22 to Jan. 28, 2021 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, Feb. 12-18 >> Justin Kaniela Amano and Tara Lynn Shurtz >> Danny Kapono Ammasi and Jennifer Louise Medeiros >> Nathan James Bello Ancheta and Melissa April Robinion >> Lev Antoshin and Yauheniya Chetyrbak >> Benjamin Marshall Aronson and Megan Marie Koter >> Derek Alan Beckham and Shundeez Faridifar >> Alessandra Maryola DeJesus and Carlos Andres Restrepo >> Arthur Burgos Domingo and Shelley Rae Alvior >> Felix Fernandez and Genesis Nicole Rondon Torres >> Allen Alfred Funtanilla and Josie Haunani Eguchi >> Lonnie Ray Hooks and Jeree Antoinette Fowlkes >> Matthew Allen Huster and Eri Manabe >> Pita Koliniusi Mo’uitu’utu’uni Mei Langi Kaho and Taeana Lau-Nga-’Eiki Telefoni >> Christy Michelle King and Rodney Ralph Gravett >> Morgan Ashley Kuster and Bryan Anthony Wentz >> Tim Philip Law and Lora Jeeun Chang >> Katia Lopez and Gaston David Cejas >> Sherry Noel Marks and Steve Gerard Young >> John Patrick Murphy and Linda Rae Case >> Courtney Olivia Nemard and Sarah Elizabeth Purdy >> Brittany Christine Noriega and Nicholas Anthony Rey >> Hayden Wills Norton and Sarah Ann Graham >> Alexandria Pham and Jose Luis Hernandez >> Tianka Denay Price and Kevin Lydell Ivory >> Mohammad Shahinur Rahman and Yonglan Lin >> Alysha Michelle Robinson and Phillip Martinez Villa >> Jeremy Ray Seitz and Luana Nohelani Ligot >> Martin Lewis Stringer Jr. and Ashley Charlene Gammage >> Eric Matthew Stroman and Merilyn Juliana Ngozi Tunstall >> Pyayi Phyo Lin Thar and Yee Mon Zaw >> David Vinh Tran and Dany Or >> Jessica-Anne Leinani White and Clayton Fredrick Kanani Young >> Deaisha Ariante Willis and Willie Clarence Hillman III BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, Feb. 12-18 >> Mason Jeremiah Agcaoili >> Makenna Rei Allen >> Nazareus Elon Aquino Aguilar >> Emily Elizabeth Beall >> Diana Adelaide Beattie >> Aurea Hi‘ilei Weaver Beltran >> Ophelia Kai Bertovich >> Jaxen Wilder Kazuyuki Buenafe >> Enzo Boyce Castellano >> Daniel Lee Cazort >> Kala‘iakeko‘i‘ula David Kamekona Crabbe >> Abel Weston Falzone >> Elijah James Fine >> Addison Grace Groves >> Brixton Isaiah Kainalu Sagarang Guieb >> Aaron Rahtchadet Johnson >> Reagan Kawehionalani Keliipio >> Ren Tommy Kiyomura >> Gabriella Kamalei Kamakanaakeakuamainalani Lambert >> Jensen Haze Leon >> Ivy Anne U‘ilani McCready >> Maxwell Gerald Mulloy >> Lucy Gloria Akari Navor >> Leo Hunter Oh >> Vander Kekoa Prem Santiago >> Ezekiel Miguel-Kaeo Rivera >> Sarai Kalanipunakea Kikuyo Satele >> Emily Trangnha Sato >> Nanami Florence Shaw >> Tolo Saraih Kiona Simpson >> Tristan Ty Stallman >> Aiko Jade Uehara >> Griffin Lee Van Patten Previous Story House seeks panel to create new oversight on Mauna Kea Next Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 18 – Jan. 22, 2021