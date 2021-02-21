comscore Hawaii women’s swimming and diving team claims fifth straight MPSF title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii women’s swimming and diving team claims fifth straight MPSF title

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY KYLE CALZIA / MPSF The Rainbow Wahine finished with 794.50 points in the four-day meet, followed by BYU with 727.50 points.

    COURTESY KYLE CALZIA / MPSF

The University of Hawaii women’s swimming and diving team pulled away from the field to capture the program’s fifth consecutive Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championship on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Read more

