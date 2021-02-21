Hawaii women’s swimming and diving team claims fifth straight MPSF title

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii women’s swimming and diving team pulled away from the field to capture the program’s fifth consecutive Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championship on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Read more

The University of Hawaii women’s swimming and diving team pulled away from the field to capture the program’s fifth consecutive Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championship on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine, led by individual titles for senior Anna Kotonen in the 100 freestyle and sophomore Anna Friedrich in the 200 backstroke, finished with 794.50 points in the four-day meet, followed by BYU with 727.50 points.

“We controlled the entire morning in and out of the water,” UH coach Elliot Ptasnik said in a release from the school. “We were a loud and rowdy bunch, cheering each other on and pushing each other to close it out. Things got a little close after the mile swim, but this team came together and had a very strong day to come out on top.”

Junior Katie Strachan contributed a second-place finish in the 200 breastroke and junior Jordyn Ryan came in third in the 200 fly. The Wahine also placed second in the 400 freestyle relay.

The UH men’s team’s two-year MPSF reign ended, as the Rainbow Warriors placed second behind BYU. UH finished with 750.5 points, while the Cougars amassed 885.5. Sophomore Timothy Gallagher won the 200 backstroke for the Warriors.

Williams paces UH Hilo over Chaminade

Darren Williams scored 19 points and Sasa Vuksanovic contributed a double-double as UH Hilo beat Chaminade 72-67 in a men’s basketball contest on Saturday in Hilo.

Vuksanovic had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Vulcans (7-1). Kevin Kremer led Chaminade (3-4) with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Vulcans overwhelm Silverswords

Mandi Kawaha scored 18 points and the UH Hilo women’s basketball team turned back Chaminade 73-58 on Saturday in Hilo.

Kim Schmeltz added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Vulcans, who improved to 3-5. Jordyn Zader scored 20 points to lead the Silverswords (0-8).

Hawaii golf teams lead at Pearl

The Hawaii golf programs got off to a good start in the Pearl Collegiate Classic at Pearl Country Club on Saturday.

The UH men lead the team standings with 294 strokes over Hawaii Pacific and UH Hilo (310). UH’s Kotaro Murata shot a 5-under 67 to lead the individual standings.

The Rainbow Wahine lead the women’s field at 312, with HPU in second at 327. Hawaii’s Zoey Akagi-Bustin and Monica Johnson are tied at the top at 74.

The tournament concludes today.