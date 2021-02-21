Hawaii women’s swimming and diving team claims fifth straight MPSF title
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
-
COURTESY KYLE CALZIA / MPSF
The Rainbow Wahine finished with 794.50 points in the four-day meet, followed by BYU with 727.50 points.
