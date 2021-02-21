comscore Hawaii men’s volleyball team begins reboot today at UC Irvine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii men’s volleyball team begins reboot today at UC Irvine

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii opposite Rado Parapunov (19) turned to the crowd as the Rainbow Warriors spilled onto the court after defeating BYU in five sets in their final match last March 6 at the Stan Sheriff Center. The remainder of the 2020 season was canceled a week later.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii opposite Rado Parapunov (19) turned to the crowd as the Rainbow Warriors spilled onto the court after defeating BYU in five sets in their final match last March 6 at the Stan Sheriff Center. The remainder of the 2020 season was canceled a week later.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Gage Worsley came up with a dig against UC Irvine last season at the Stan Sheriff Center. Worsley, a junior, was named an AVCA first-team All-American the last two seasons.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii’s Gage Worsley came up with a dig against UC Irvine last season at the Stan Sheriff Center. Worsley, a junior, was named an AVCA first-team All-American the last two seasons.

Perhaps more than most years, this season opener requires a “previously on …” recap. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 21, 2021

Scroll Up