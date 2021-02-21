Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas eases restrictions regarding capacity limits

After three months, the Las Vegas “pause” has been relaxed. Slightly. Capacity limits in casinos, restaurants and bars, formerly set at 25%, have been raised to 35%. The adjustment seems slight, but it’s part of a phased approach that should ramp up to 50% in another 30 days.

Additionally, it’s no longer mandated that reservations be made to eat at restaurants and up to six people (up from four) can now dine at the same table. Limits on gatherings, including in showrooms, were also raised to 100 from 50, while arenas and stadiums are allowed up to 20% capacity. That means a venue like T-Mobile Arena, with seating for 20,000, could host an event with 4,000 in attendance.

Virgin sets date: Following directly on the heels of the loosening of restrictions, Virgin Las Vegas, formerly the Hard Rock, announced that it will open on March 25. Virgin was originally scheduled to open last November, but the debut was pushed back several times due to the pandemic. The 1,500 rooms will be managed by Hilton Hotels under its Curio Collection brand, while the casino will be operated by Mohegan Gaming.

High limits at El Cortez: Downtown’s El Cortez has opened the first high-limit room in its 80-year existence. The space, carved out of the casino floor near the cage, hosts two $2,000-max-bet blackjack tables and three $2.50-$500 slot machines. The room is part of EC’s $25 million remodel, in which the carpeting, ceilings, hallways and 200 rooms have also been completely renovated.

Question: What was the result of the National Anthem proposition bet at this year’s Super Bowl?

Answer: The National Anthem over/under prop opened at 1:59, but after a recording of a rehearsal was leaked, the time was bet steadily up and closed at 2:16.

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan’s performance came in at 2:17. Several sports books took the bet down after the leak, but in most places the over betters got paid, even after the adjustment.

———

For more information about Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.