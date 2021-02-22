Bicyclist, 56, who crashed into tree and died, is identified

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified today a 56-year-old bicyclist who died Sunday as Mark Schakey of Mililani.
Schakey was riding in Mililani when he lost control of his bicycle and crashed into a tree sometime between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., police said.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.
No cause of death was available today.
