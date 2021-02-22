Man and woman arrested in separate domestic violence cases in Waikiki

Honolulu police arrested a man and a woman in separate domestic violence cases in Waikiki over the weekend.
Police said a 27-year-old woman physically assaulted and choked a man, 36, at an apartment at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
Police arrested her on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member.
Officers responded to another domestic violence case at a hotel just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday where a 39-year-old man allegedly physically assaulted and choked a woman, also 39.
Police arrested him on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member.
