Speed a factor in critical crash on South Beretania Street

Speed was a factor in Sunday’s vehicle collision near Central Union Church, police say.
Police said a red Kia sedan operated by a man, possibly in his 20s, was traveling southbound on South Beretania Street shortly before 2 p.m. when it rear-ended a silver Chevrolet sedan operated by a 23-year-old woman near the intersection of Pawaa Lane.
The impact caused the Chevrolet to hit a parked, unoccupied Toyota truck.
Police said the Kia then veered off the road and hit a tree fronting Central Union Church.
The Kia driver sustained injuries to his head and body and was taken in critical condition to a hospital.
The Chevrolet driver and her passenger, 25, sustained minor injuries and was taken in stable condition to a hospital.
Police said an investigation is ongoing.
