Offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne leaving Hawaii for Central Florida
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
COURTESY UH ATHLETICS
The University of Hawaii football team averaged 383.9 yards of total offense and 26.2 points per game last season under offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne.
