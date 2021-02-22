comscore Offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne leaving Hawaii for Central Florida | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne leaving Hawaii for Central Florida

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  The University of Hawaii football team averaged 383.9 yards of total offense and 26.2 points per game last season under offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne.

    The University of Hawaii football team averaged 383.9 yards of total offense and 26.2 points per game last season under offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne.

At Central Florida, Kinne will work directly with Dillon Gabriel, a Mililani High graduate who was fifth nationally in passing yards (3,570) this past season. Read more

