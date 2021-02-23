WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi provides update on Oahu’s move to Tier 3 of reopening metrics

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is expected to announce Oahu’s move to Tier 3 of its reopening strategy, which could go into effect as early as Thursday.

Under the less-restrictive level, people would be allowed to dine in groups of up to 10, have funeral services of up to 25 and attend group fitness classes indoors with up to 10 participants. Gym capacity would increase to 50% and spiritual services, retail businesses and other attractions such as the Honolulu Zoo could operate at full capacity.

The move to Tier 3 would come after Oahu’s seven-day average of new coronavirus cases remained below 50 for over two weeks, and its seven-day positivity rate stayed under 2.5%. The metrics do not count infections at correctional facilities.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 29 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.1%, according to Blangiardi.

Gov. David Ige would still need to approve the move to Tier 3, which could happen in less than 24 hours after the announcement.

However, an administration spokeswoman said the governor’s initial response usually results in a back-and-forth discussion. Even if both parties reach an agreement, it would not mean the changes would be immediate.

Oahu has been in Tier 2 of the reopening plan since October.