comscore Column: Respect and defend Hawaii’s workers, from UI to living wage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Respect and defend Hawaii’s workers, from UI to living wage

  • By Jun Shin, Mary Ochs and Sergio Alcubilla
  • Today
  • Updated 6:11 p.m.
  • Sergio Alcubilla of the Respect and Defend Hawaii’s Workers Coalition.

    Sergio Alcubilla of the Respect and Defend Hawaii’s Workers Coalition.

  • Mary Ochs of the Respect and Defend Hawaii’s Workers Coalition.

    Mary Ochs of the Respect and Defend Hawaii’s Workers Coalition.

  • Jun Shin of the Respect and Defend Hawaii’s Workers Coalition.

    Jun Shin of the Respect and Defend Hawaii’s Workers Coalition.

To further help unemployed workers, the Legislature should exempt unemployment compensation from state taxes. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Hawaii solar tax credit in danger of reduction; An Obama marker for Waimanalo project; Stop criminals from importing fireworks

Scroll Up