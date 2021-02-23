comscore Off the News: Hawaii film projects heating up | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Hawaii film projects heating up

  • Today
  • Updated 6:15 p.m.

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D,” a reboot of “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” which first aired in the late 1980s, has started filming in Waimanalo. The dramedy about a precocious teen doctor is expected to debut this summer on Disney+. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Hawaii solar tax credit in danger of reduction; An Obama marker for Waimanalo project; Stop criminals from importing fireworks

Scroll Up