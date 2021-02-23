The Electric Kitchen: Recipes available via classes, too

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center is the largest senior center in Hawaii. Since the pandemic, the center has offered to kupuna free online activities, including cooking classes with chef Paul Onishi.

On March 1 and 15, the chef will feature selections from The Electric Kitchen recipe archives. For details on how to view these classes, or how you can support the center, call Susie Chun Oakland at 847-1322 or email suzanne.oakland@catholiccharitieshawaii.org.

This week, try these recipes from Onishi.

VEGAN GYOZA

24 gyoza wrappers

Vegetable oil, for frying

>> Filling:

1/2 cup extra-firm tofu or vegan meat substitute, small dice

1/2 cup dry shiitake mushrooms, soaked in boiling water until tender; small dice

1/4 cup EACH small-diced water chestnuts; finely chopped green onions; and black fungus, soaked and sliced into 1/2-inch strips

1 tablespoon EACH minced garlic and ginger

3 tablespoons Braggs Liquid Aminos

>> Dipping sauce:

12 tablespoons Braggs Liquid Aminos

6 tablespoons vinegar or lemon juice

Hot chile oil or chile flakes, to taste

In medium bowl, combine filling ingredients; set aside. In small bowl, mix sauce ingredients; set aside.

Line baking sheet with parchment. Fill small bowl with water.

Place gyoza wrapper on clean surface. Place 1-1/2 teaspoons filling in center. Moisten edges with water, fold in half to make a half-moon shape; press edges to seal. Moisten sealed rim of wrapper and pleat edges, pressing to secure. Place on baking sheet. Repeat, using all filling and wrappers.

In large nonstick frying pan, add oil and heat over medium. Add gyoza and fry 3 to 5 minutes, until golden brown. Do not remove. Add 1/2 cup water to pan and cover. Cook until water is evaporated and gyoza is cooked. Add more water if necessary.

Serve gyoza with dipping sauce. Makes 24 pieces.

Approximate nutritional information, per 6-gyoza serving (based on extra-firm tofu and without dipping sauce): 300 calories, 17 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 700 mg sodium, 29 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 13 g protein.

SHIRA AE (JAPANESE COLD TOFU SALAD)

1 cup firm tofu, drained and mashed

1 cup soft tofu, drained and mashed

3/4 cup white miso, or to taste

1 to 2 tablespoons mushroom seasoning, to taste (available at Asian markets)

1 to 2 tablespoons Bragg’s Liquid Aminos

2 tablespoons agave nectar

A few drops sesame oil

3/4 cup boiled, drained and chopped Napa cabbage

3/4 cup fresh boiled, drained and chopped spinach

1 medium carrot, cut into fine julienne strips, blanched

1/2 cup konnyaku, rinsed well and cut into julienne strips

6 shimeji mushrooms, blanched and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

In large resealable bag, place tofu. Squeeze bag to remove air, then seal. Mash tofu in bag to remove lumps; drain excess water.

Add to bag miso, mushroom seasoning, liquid aminos, agave and sesame oil. Seal bag and mash mixture until well blended.

In a large bowl, toss Napa cabbage, spinach, carrots, konnyaku and mushrooms. Add tofu mixture and fold into vegetables. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Chill and serve. Serves 4.

>> Note: Adjust quantity of carrots, konnyaku and mushrooms according to preference.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 300 calories, 10 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 2,000 mg sodium, 38 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 20 g sugar, 19 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.