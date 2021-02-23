First Hawaiian to reopen Kaimuki branch Monday

First Hawaiian Bank said it will reopen on Monday the Kaimuki branch that was temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers will be able to complete transactions and receive full service at the branch at 3599 Waialae Ave.

Branch hours will be Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The branch will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Kupuna hours will continue during the first hour of business daily

For updates on available branches and hours, visit fhb.com.