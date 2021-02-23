First Hawaiian to reopen Kaimuki branch Monday

First Hawaiian Bank said it will reopen on Monday the Kaimuki branch that was temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers will be able to complete transactions and receive full service at the branch at 3599 Waialae Ave.
Branch hours will be Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The branch will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Kupuna hours will continue during the first hour of business daily
For updates on available branches and hours, visit fhb.com.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.