3 UH baseball players skipping upcoming Arizona State games due to quarantine

Three University of Hawaii baseball players are in quarantine because of contact-tracing protocol and will not participate in the season-opening road games against Arizona State on Friday and Saturday.

The three players have not tested positive for the coronavirus nor displayed any symptoms. UH did not identify the players, citing privacy rules.

UH coach Mike Trapasso said the plan is to take 27 players — UH’s maximum for pre-season travel — for the trip to Phoenix. Friday’s opener and Saturday’s doubleheader will be played at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Trapasso said the situation creates “opportunities for other guys. … You have depth, and that’s why you recruit, so guys have opportunities. Everybody on our roster is there because they bring value. The No. 1 guy or the No. 37 guy, they’re here because Division I baseball players that we expect to perform successfully. Or else why are they here?”

Following the ASU games, the ’Bows will play four-game series against Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo the ensuing two weekends in advance of the March 19 Big West opener against Long Beach State.