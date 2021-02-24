comscore CVS Health expands COVID-19 vaccine to four more Longs Drugs stores | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
CVS Health expands COVID-19 vaccine to four more Longs Drugs stores

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  CVS Pharmacy began administering COVID-19 vaccines on Jan. 28 in Fall River, Mass.

    CVS Pharmacy began administering COVID-19 vaccines on Jan. 28 in Fall River, Mass.

CVS Health said starting Thursday, it will offer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations at four more Longs Drugs stores in Hawaii.

CVS said approximately 4,680 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being made available for the four additional stores through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Appointments for these four sites are available today for shots beginning Thursday.

Hawaii is currently in Phase 1-B of its vaccine rollout, which includes kupuna 75 and older and frontline, essential workers, including educators and child care workers.

Nationally, CVS has also added Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania to the list of states where select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible populations, bringing the total to 17.

“As more supply becomes available through the federal program, the company will expand to additional states while increasing the number of stores offering vaccinations,” said CVS Health in a news release. “CVS has the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month.”

CVS began offering COVID-19 vaccines at seven Longs Drugs stores in Hawaii in February, including stores in Hilo, Honolulu, Kahului, Kanoehe and Kapaa. An online search found Longs in Aiea and Ewa Beach listed as well.

Specific addresses are not being provided, CVS said, to prevent stores from being overwhelmed by those seeking a vaccination without making an online appointment.

The vaccines are offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access can contact Customer Service at 800-746-7287.

