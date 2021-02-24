Hawaii sees high surf for all east shores; high winds impact parts of Maui, Big Isle

High surf continues today for Hawaii’s east shores, while high winds are impacting parts of Maui County and Hawaii island.

The National Weather Service has extended a high surf advisory for east facing shores of all isles from Kauai to Hawaii island through 6 a.m. Monday, with surf of 8 to 12 feet expected due to the strong trades.

Impacts are moderate, but beachgoers should beware of strong, breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous – and heed all advice by ocean safety officials.

Surf on other shores remains below advisory levels, at 3 to 5 feet for north shores, and 1 to 3 feet for west shores, today and Thursday morning, with a 2-foot rise in the afternoon.

Surf on south shores remains at 2 to 4 feet today and Thursday morning, and rises to 3 to 5 feet Thursday afternoon.

A wind advisory has also been issued for parts of Kahoolawe, Maui, Molokai and Hawaii island today as east winds of 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts up to 50 mph whip through some areas.

The wind advisory covers most of Maui, including the central valley and Haleakala, as well as the south and north sides of Hawaii island, including Hilo, Volcano and Waikoloa, through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Winds this strong are capable of downing temporary structures and trees, officials said, and causing localized power outages.

Today’s forecast includes partly cloudy skies, with scattered windward and mauka showers, and highs from 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight dip to 78 to 83.

Forecasters expect the high pressure system to strengthen tonight, boosting wind speeds through Friday night.

Winds are expected to decelerate this weekend, but speeds will likely be at or just below advisory levels in exposed areas for the next few days, forecasters said. Enhanced trade showers are also expected this weekend, mostly for the windward and mauka sides.

A gale warning is in effect for Alenuihaha Channel through 6 p.m. Thursday.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for waters from northeast of Kauai to southeast of Hawaii island through 6 a.m. Friday.