Man, 25, arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly drags officer and drives at another on Maui

Maui police arrested a 25-year-old man after he dragged an officer following a traffic stop in Wailuku early Tuesday and drove toward another officer hours later, police said.

Police initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after they observed the vehicle with no illuminated rear lights.

After the driver gave police fake names, police obtained his identity and found he had several warrants for his arrest.

When police instructed the man to exit the vehicle, the driver accelerated the vehicle, dragging the officer about two to four feet, police said. The officer was treated and released at the Maui Memorial Medical Center for minor injuries.

Police said they issued an all-points bulletin for the suspect who fled the scene.

Officers spotted him hours later on Mill Street in Wailuku and ordered him to exit the vehicle at about 9:05 a.m. The suspect instead accelerated and drove toward an officer, at which time the officer and another officer discharged their firearms at the vehicle, police added.

The suspect was not struck by any bullets.

A police pursuit ensued and officers apprehended him at a residence in Waihee. Medics treated him at the scene for minor injuries he sustained from broken glass.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of first-degree assault against a police officer, first-degree attempted murder and resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

The two police officers who discharged their firearms were placed on administrative leave with pay, as standard procedure.