Man is allegedly Tased unconscious by acquaintance in Waipahu carjacking

A 36-year-old man’s vehicle was taken after a male suspect shocked him with a Taser in Waipahu Tuesday, police said.

The victim was approached by an acquaintance, 37, on a street sometime between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., who brandished the Taser and shocked the victim several times with it, causing him to lose consciousness, according to police.

When the victim woke up, he observed the suspect driving away in the victim’s vehicle, police added.

Honolulu police initiated a first-degree robbery investigation. Police have not made any arrests at this time.