Man threatens roommate, barricades himself in Makiki home

Honolulu police arrested a 27-year-old man after he threatened his roommate with a kitchen knife and barricaded himself in a home in Makiki this morning, police said.

Police said the suspect barricaded himself at a residence on Young Street at about 8:50 a.m.

Officers cordoned off the street near the intersection of Young and Pensacola streets until police arrested him sometime after 11 a.m. on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.