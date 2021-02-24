Man threatens roommate, barricades himself in Makiki home

Honolulu police arrested a 27-year-old man after he threatened his roommate with a kitchen knife and barricaded himself in a home in Makiki this morning, police said.
Police said the suspect barricaded himself at a residence on Young Street at about 8:50 a.m.
Officers cordoned off the street near the intersection of Young and Pensacola streets until police arrested him sometime after 11 a.m. on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.
