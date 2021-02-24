comscore Portion of Kahekili Highway in Waiehu area closed due to a brush fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Portion of Kahekili Highway in Waiehu area closed due to a brush fire

A portion of Kahekili Highway in the Waiehu area is closed due to a brush fire, the Maui Police Department reported today.

The closure is between Makaala Drive and Waiehu Beach Road. MPD made the announcement on its Facebook page at around 3:30 p.m. and is asking the public to avoid the area.

