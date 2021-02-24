Honolulu police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing of man, 23, in Hawaii Kai

Police arrested a male suspect just before 12:50 p.m. Tuesday to end a massive manhunt in East Oahu following the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man in Hawaii Kai during the morning.

The stabbing occurred sometime before 10:15 a.m.

Lt. David Ardren of District 7 said officers responded to a call of two men fighting in an area near a canal at the intersection of Hahaione Street and Hawaii Kai Drive.

When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground with wounds.

It was not immediately clear how many stab wounds the victim sustained. Honolulu Emergency Medical Serv­ices reported the victim was stabbed in the upper body.

Resident John Gaidos, who lives in a home near the intersection, said he observed EMS personnel administering lifesaving efforts to the victim to no avail.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Honolulu police scoured Hahaione Valley and surrounding areas in search of the suspect. A police helicopter was also used in the search.

The 23-year-old suspect was caught less than three hours later on the 500 block of Kawaihae Street in Hawaii Kai.

Hahaione Elementary School went into lockdown around 10:30 a.m. due to the police investigation. The lockdown was lifted at 1 p.m., according to the Department of Education.

Gaidos said he was shocked a fatal stabbing occurred near his home where he has been living for 50 years.