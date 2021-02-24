comscore Honolulu police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing of man, 23, in Hawaii Kai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing of man, 23, in Hawaii Kai

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 pm

  • VIDEO BY JAMM AQUINO

    Honolulu police searched this morning for a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a man, 23, in Hawaii Kai.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu police this morning stood near the scene of a fatal stabbing at the intersection of Hahaione Street and Hawaii Kai Drive.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu police this morning stood near the scene of a fatal stabbing at the intersection of Hahaione Street and Hawaii Kai Drive.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu police this morning monitored outgoing traffic on Pepeekeo Street after a fatal stabbing at the intersection of Hahaione Street and Hawaii Kai Drive. Police searched Hahaione Valley for the suspect.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu police this morning monitored outgoing traffic on Pepeekeo Street after a fatal stabbing at the intersection of Hahaione Street and Hawaii Kai Drive. Police searched Hahaione Valley for the suspect.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu police officers this morning stood near the scene of a fatal stabbing at the intersection of Hahaione Street and Hawaii Kai Drive.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu police officers this morning stood near the scene of a fatal stabbing at the intersection of Hahaione Street and Hawaii Kai Drive.

Police arrested a male suspect just before 12:50 p.m. Tuesday to end a massive manhunt in East Oahu following the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man in Hawaii Kai during the morning.

The stabbing occurred sometime before 10:15 a.m.

Lt. David Ardren of District 7 said officers responded to a call of two men fighting in an area near a canal at the intersection of Hahaione Street and Hawaii Kai Drive.

When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground with wounds.

It was not immediately clear how many stab wounds the victim sustained. Honolulu Emergency Medical Serv­ices reported the victim was stabbed in the upper body.

Resident John Gaidos, who lives in a home near the intersection, said he observed EMS personnel administering lifesaving efforts to the victim to no avail.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Honolulu police scoured Hahaione Valley and surrounding areas in search of the suspect. A police helicopter was also used in the search.

The 23-year-old suspect was caught less than three hours later on the 500 block of Kawaihae Street in Hawaii Kai.

Hahaione Elementary School went into lockdown around 10:30 a.m. due to the police investigation. The lockdown was lifted at 1 p.m., according to the Department of Education.

Gaidos said he was shocked a fatal stabbing occurred near his home where he has been living for 50 years.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
First Hawaiian to reopen Kaimuki branch Monday
Looking Back

Scroll Up