A 52-year-old state legislator, who was allegedly driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street, attributes her impaired driving Monday night to a combination of prescription cough medication and a beer.

Rep. Sharon Har (D, Kapolei-Makakilo) released a written statement Tuesday afternoon that she has had an upper respiratory illness for several weeks, and had been taking prescription cough medication with codeine to control the symptoms.

“On Feb. 22, 2021, after a late evening at work, I had a beer with my dinner,” she writes. “This, in conjunction with my medication, contributed to my impaired driving.

“I am extremely sorry for not anticipating the effect of this combination on my driving,” she said. “I deeply apologize to my constituents, friends, family and colleagues, and to the public for this failure on my part.”

Police arrested Har at 10:20 p.m. on suspicion of drunken driving near the intersection of Piikoi and South Beretania streets after she was spotted driving in the wrong direction.

She was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, which is a petty misdemeanor. She posted $500 bail and was released at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Har is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. April 20 for an initial appearance in Honolulu District Court.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration lists products containing codeine as among medications that can affect one’s ability to drive.

From a review of online state court records and judging from her bail amount, it appears this was Har’s first drunken driving charge.

Har further said in her statement: “I would like to express my gratitude to the officers of the Honolulu Police Department for the professional manner in which they conducted their duty in effecting my arrest.

“Above all, I am grateful that no one was hurt.”

House Speaker Scott Saiki said in a written statement, “This is an unfortunate incident. We are wishing Representative Har and her family the best right now.”

Har is an honorary member of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, according to her profile on the website of Bays Lung Rose Voss, a law firm where she is an associate.

On her state Legislature page, she wrote on Dec. 27, 2011, that she introduced the ignition interlock law after becoming the victim of a drunken driver in 2007.

She said she “was very pleased” when it was finally implemented on Jan. 1, 2011. She wrote at that time that the devices have stopped drivers with a blood alcohol content of more than .02 from driving on more than 3,200 occasions.