On the Move: Alyson Marsh, Douglas Chang

Kupu, a youth education nonprofit organization, has announced the hiring of Alyson Marsh as executive assistant. Marsh, who has 20 years of experience in management, worked previously as a project manager for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Douglas Chang, The Ritz-Carlton Residences Waikiki Beach general manager, was recently honored by the Marriott Worldwide Business Councils as a recipient of the Tom Ladd Award for Government Affairs. The award recognizes Chang’s efforts in Hawaii as a lobbyist for Marriott International and engineering positive legislative results for the company at the state and local levels.