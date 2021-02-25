Honolulu man, 48, charged with hindering prosecution in 18-month-old girl’s disappearance

A trial date fhas been set or a 48-year-old man charged with hindering prosecution in connection with the death of 18-month old Kytana Ancog.

Scott Michael Carter was arraigned at Circuit Court this morning before Judge Shirley Kawamura via video conference from the Oahu Community Correctional Center after he was charged by felony information with first-degree hindering prosecution.

His attorney, Tae Won Kim, entered a not guilty plea to the charge on Carter’s behalf.

During the hearing, Kim said Carter is not a flight risk and requested Carter be released on his own recognizance or alternatively, a bail reduction to $10,000 from $1 million.

Honolulu deputy prosecutor Molly O’Neill argued the alleged crime is “egregious” and objected to the request.

Kytana was last seen Jan. 31 after the baby’s mother dropped her off with Kytana’s father, Travis Rodrigues, at an Aiea home.

Police in charging documents said Rodrigues confessed to hitting, shaking and squeezing his daughter until she became unconscious. He also confessed to placing her lifeless body in a duffel bag and making arrangements to dispose her body, police added.

Charging documents further said Carter dropped Rodrigues off at another acquaintance’s residence while the duffel bag was left in the vehicle. Carter then allegedly drove off and told Rodrigues: “Don’t worry about it. I’ll take care of it.”

Police said Kytana’s body has not been located.

At today’s hearing, Kawamura pointed out Carter’s criminal record that include a federal drug conviction of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and a felon in possession of a firearm conviction in 2007.

She denied Carter’s low bail request but granted a reduction to $250,000.

Carter’s trial is scheduled for April.

An arraignment for Rodrigues who was indicted with second-degree murder in the toddler’s death was originally scheduled to be held this morning but the judge postponed it because Rodrigues is currently under a mandatory intake-related quarantine at Halawa Correctional Facility following his transfer from OCCC Wednesday.

Toni Schwartz, spokeswoman of the Hawaii Department of Public Safety, said, “His custody status was elevated, due to the high profile nature of his alleged crime, and required hold in a higher security institution.”

Halawa Correctional Facility is a medium-security facility whereas OCCC is a minimum-security facility.

“When he is medically cleared, the facility will coordinate his video arraignment and plea hearing with the court,” Schwartz said.