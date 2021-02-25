comscore Hawaii businesses poised to receive unemployment insurance relief | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii businesses poised to receive unemployment insurance relief

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated Midnight

With businesses throughout Hawaii poised to see big hikes in the amount they have to pay into the state fund for unemployment insurance, state lawmakers have sent a relief bill to Gov. David Ige that’s expected to significantly ease the burden. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths and 50 additional infections statewide

Scroll Up