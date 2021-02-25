CALENDAR
TODAY
BASKETBALL
PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at UHH gym.
PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at UHH gym.
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
Big West men: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
CROSS COUNTRY
PacWest men and women: Chaminade Invitational, 5 p.m., at HPU-Hawaii Loa Campus.
SWIMMING
ILH: Dual meets, 5 p.m., at Punahou, Le Jardin, ‘Iolani.
GOLF
LOCAL ACES
Name, Hometown, Date, Course, Hole Yards Club
Glenn Wachi, Waipahu, June 21, Waialae Country Club, 8 171 6-iron
Greg Gomes, Honolulu, July 9, Waialae Country Club, 8 125 8-iron
Dr. Kheng See Ang, Honolulu, July 12, Waialae Country Club 8 130 4-rescue
Kelsey Wo, Honolulu, July 25, Waialae Country Club, 16 125 6-iron
Ronald Zlatoper, Honolulu, Aug. 5, Waialae Country Club, 2 150 4-iron
John Matias, Honolulu, Aug. 5, Waialae Country Club, 2 171 4-hybrid
Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com
