CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at UHH gym.

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at UHH gym.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

CROSS COUNTRY

PacWest men and women: Chaminade Invitational, 5 p.m., at HPU-Hawaii Loa Campus.

SWIMMING

ILH: Dual meets, 5 p.m., at Punahou, Le Jardin, ‘Iolani.

GOLF

LOCAL ACES

Name, Hometown, Date, Course, Hole Yards Club

Glenn Wachi, Waipahu, June 21, Waialae Country Club, 8 171 6-iron

Greg Gomes, Honolulu, July 9, Waialae Country Club, 8 125 8-iron

Dr. Kheng See Ang, Honolulu, July 12, Waialae Country Club 8 130 4-rescue

Kelsey Wo, Honolulu, July 25, Waialae Country Club, 16 125 6-iron

Ronald Zlatoper, Honolulu, Aug. 5, Waialae Country Club, 2 150 4-iron

John Matias, Honolulu, Aug. 5, Waialae Country Club, 2 171 4-hybrid

Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com