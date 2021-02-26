Authorities seeking help identifying suspect in Kakaako shooting

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for attempted murder.

Police said an unknown male suspect driving a white sedan shot a 37-year-old man in the leg at the intersection of Kawaiahao Street and Kamani Street in Kakaako just before 2 a.m.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

The suspect is described to be in his 30s with a fair complexion and dark short hair. He was wearing a gaiter face mask at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.