Authorities seeking help identifying suspect in Kakaako shooting

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for attempted murder.
Police said an unknown male suspect driving a white sedan shot a 37-year-old man in the leg at the intersection of Kawaiahao Street and Kamani Street in Kakaako just before 2 a.m.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.
The suspect is described to be in his 30s with a fair complexion and dark short hair. He was wearing a gaiter face mask at the time.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
