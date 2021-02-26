High surf, wind advisories, a flash flood watch and wintry weather in mix for Hawaiian islands

High surf, high winds, a flash flood watch and snow for Big Isle summits are all part of the forecast for Hawaii’s weather today.

A high surf advisory continues for the east shores of all major isles as strong winds, with localized gusts up to 45 mph, continue for parts of Maui County and Hawaii island today.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 9 to 13 feet along the east shores of all isles from Kauai to Hawaii island today through 6 a.m. Monday.

Impacts are moderate, but strong, breaking waves and currents will make swimming difficult and dangerous, and beachgoers should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

Elsewhere, surf is steady at 4 to 6 feet for north shores, 3 to 5 feet for south shores, and 2 to 4 feet for west shores, today and Saturday.

The wind advisory for portions of Maui County and Hawaii island has been extended through 6 p.m. today, and may be extended further tonight, due to east winds of 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts up to 45 mph.

Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and temporary structures and causing local power outages.

Today’s forecast includes partly to mostly cloudy skies, with isolated showers and highs from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit. Skies tonight remain mostly cloudy, with lows dipping to 67 to 72 degrees.

Forecasters said strong and gusty trades are expected to continue into early next week. Tradewinds may ease slightly tonight, but a new high is expected to move in over the weekend, boosting the trades once again.

The NWS has also issued a flash flood watch for portions of Maui and Hawaii island, in effect from 6 p.m. today through Sunday afternoon.

Forecasters say a “persistent trough aloft” will bring the potential for a prolonged period of rainfall to windward areas of Maui and Hawaii island. Repeated heavy rain bands saturating the ground will produce an increasing threat for flash flooding through the weekend.

Periods of snow and freezing rain are also expected for Big Isle summits due to sub-freezing temperatures brought by that trough.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa through noon on Monday.

Officials warn that travel to the summits could be very difficult due to icy roads.

A gale warning remains in effect for Alenuihaha Channel through 6 p.m. Friday.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for all waters northwest of Kauai to southeast of Hawaii island through 6 p.m. Sunday.