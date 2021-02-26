comscore Laura Kaakua leads Hawai‘i Land Trust into its 10th anniversary of preserving land for agriculture, culture and conservation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
5 Questions With ... | Editorial

Laura Kaakua leads Hawai‘i Land Trust into its 10th anniversary of preserving land for agriculture, culture and conservation

  • By Stephen Downes
  • Today
  • Updated 9:46 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM “Through HILT, communities across Hawaii have protected 21,650 acres in perpetuity. These lands comprise 57 places that sustain current and future generations, from the fertile soils of local farms and ranches, to native forests creating drinking water, to coastlines rejuvenating us and providing fish, to historical landscapes where we pass on the traditions and cultural practices of these islands,” said Laura Kaakua.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

HILT works in three ways: We protect land, we steward land, and we connect people to the land. Through purchases and conservation easements, we protect coastlines, wahi kupuna (Hawaiian cultural landscapes), and lands that grow food for Hawaii’s people. Read more

