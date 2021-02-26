comscore Editorial: Pandemic enforcement hotline closes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Editorial: Pandemic enforcement hotline closes

  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.

This seems like progress — but we’ll see how things work out. On Sunday, the Honolulu Police Department will shut down its pandemic enforcement hotline, in operation since Oahu’s big August surge in COVID-19 infections. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Existing technology can stop drunken driving and save lives

Scroll Up