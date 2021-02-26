Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Pandemic enforcement hotline closes Today Updated 12:38 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This seems like progress — but we’ll see how things work out. On Sunday, the Honolulu Police Department will shut down its pandemic enforcement hotline, in operation since Oahu’s big August surge in COVID-19 infections. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This seems like progress — but we’ll see how things work out. On Sunday, the Honolulu Police Department will shut down its pandemic enforcement hotline, in operation since Oahu’s big August surge in COVID-19 infections. This feels right, given that the relatively low rate of community spread on this island has opened the door to the less stringent regulations of Tier 3. Calls have dropped to about 10 daily. Still, that’s enough to snag the 9-1-1 crew, so folks, please be very judicious about calling there. Previous Story Column: Existing technology can stop drunken driving and save lives