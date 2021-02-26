Editorial: Pandemic enforcement hotline closes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This seems like progress — but we’ll see how things work out. On Sunday, the Honolulu Police Department will shut down its pandemic enforcement hotline, in operation since Oahu’s big August surge in COVID-19 infections. Read more

This seems like progress — but we’ll see how things work out. On Sunday, the Honolulu Police Department will shut down its pandemic enforcement hotline, in operation since Oahu’s big August surge in COVID-19 infections.

This feels right, given that the relatively low rate of community spread on this island has opened the door to the less stringent regulations of Tier 3. Calls have dropped to about 10 daily. Still, that’s enough to snag the 9-1-1 crew, so folks, please be very judicious about calling there.