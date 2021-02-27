comscore Letters: DLIR needs to expand, reopen UI offices; Inspect shipments for illegal fireworks; Open up vaccinations to some under 75 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: DLIR needs to expand, reopen UI offices; Inspect shipments for illegal fireworks; Open up vaccinations to some under 75

  • Today
  • Updated 8:40 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Workers with the newly formed Coalition to Defend and Respect Hawaii’s Workers organized a rally on Wednesday. The group wants a meeting with the DLIR director to demand that an in-person office be opened to resolve unemployment insurance claims.

Hawaii has the highest unemployment rate in the nation and the most unfriendly unemployment insurance office in the nation. Read more

