Rider Levett Bucknall, a firm that provides construction consultancy services, has announced the promotion of two individuals in the Hawaii Region.

>> Cassie Idehara is principal of the company’s North American practice. Idehara has been with Rider Levett Bucknall for 16 years.

>> Guia Lasquete is associate principal of the North American practice. Lasquete has been with the company since 2010.

The Hawaii Women’s Legal Foundation has awarded Cathy Betts with the 2021 Rhoda Lewis Award. Betts, who graduated from the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, is director of the state Department of Human Services. She has dedicated much of her life to supporting and advocating for the rights of women and girls, workers and families in Hawaii. The award is named after Lewis, the first female member of the Hawaii Supreme Court, and goes to a female attorney who has devoted her career to public service.

