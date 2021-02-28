14-year-old arrested for burglary of downtown business

A 14-year-old boy was arrested today for second-degree burglary at a downtown business, the Honolulu Police Department reported.
Just after midnight, the 14-year-old “was observed breaking a window in a retail establishment” and taking items from inside. He was identified by a witness and arrested by police.
No other details were provided by HPD.
