Former Air Force sergeant and mother of two battered infants seeks custody of her daughter

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

A former Air Force staff sergeant and mother of two battered infants, including a son who died, is trying to regain custody of her daughter, now 3, who suffered “numerous” brain bleeds, a skull fracture, rib fractures and bruising on her face, according to court documents. Read more

