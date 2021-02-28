comscore Ferd Lewis: Former Hawaii volleyball coach Dave Shoji laments lost season for Rainbow Wahine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Former Hawaii volleyball coach Dave Shoji laments lost season for Rainbow Wahine

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2016 Dave Shoji spoke with McKenna Granato during a Hawaii women’s volleyball match against Wisconsin on Aug. 26, 2016. Shoji led the Rainbow Wahine to 1,202 wins over 42 seasons.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2016

    Dave Shoji spoke with McKenna Granato during a Hawaii women’s volleyball match against Wisconsin on Aug. 26, 2016. Shoji led the Rainbow Wahine to 1,202 wins over 42 seasons.

If you are former University of Hawaii coach Dave Shoji or anybody else who scans the broadcasts of women’s volleyball these days, you’ve got to be wondering what this year of enforced absence from competition might hold for the Rainbow Wahine. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 27, 2021
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 28, 2021

Scroll Up