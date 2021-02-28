Rainbow Wahine sweep exhibition doubleheader

Wahine sweep exhibition doubleheader

Home runs by the University of Hawaii softball team’s middle infielders highlighted a sweep of Chaminade in an exhibition doubleheader on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

UH second baseman Rachel Sabourin hit a grand slam in the first game and the Wahine did all of their scoring in the first two innings of a 14-0 five-inning rout of the Silverswords. UH starter Jetta Nannen held Chaminade to two hits and struck out five over 41⁄3 innings.

The second game was far tighter and UH shortstop Nawai Kaupe launched a two-run shot in the fourth inning in a 4-0 win. Wahine senior Angelique Ramos drove in two runs and Ashley Murphy allowed three hits in the shutout. Kaupe went 4-for-5 in the doubleheader.

UH and Chaminade meet in another doubleheader today starting at noon. The Wahine open the regular season with a three-game series against No. 5/6 Washington starting Thursday at RWSS.

HPU cross country teams victorious

Hawaii Pacific ended the short 2021 spring cross country season by winning top honors in the men’s and women’s races at the PacWest Hawaii Challenge on Saturday at the HPU Hawaii Loa Campus.

Earning top honors on the men’s side was Jona Bodirsky with his 16:04.5 time for the 5k. Teammate David Rutto finished second with 17:24.2, while Chaminade’s Owen Daugherty took third with 17:52.4.

On the women’s side, Robyn Kaltenbrunn ran the 5k course in 20:55.4. Teammate Karen Corona Perez finished second with 21:49.2 and Hawaii Hilo’s Olivia Jarvis came in third with 22:18.5.