comscore Hawaii edges Long Beach State in overtime to sweep women’s basketball series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii edges Long Beach State in overtime to sweep women’s basketball series

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

Hawaii senior Amy Atwell roasted Long Beach State again, pumping in 23 points as the Rainbow Wahine basketball team upended the Beach in overtime, 75-73, on Saturday in Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 27, 2021
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 28, 2021

Scroll Up