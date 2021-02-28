CALENDAR
TODAY
SOCCER
PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m., at Atherton Field.
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at Atherton Field.
SOFTBALL
College: Chaminade at Hawaii (DH), noon, at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium
MONDAY,
BASKETBALL
PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 7:30 p.m., at St. Francis High gym.
PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at St. Francis High gym.
SOCCER
PacWest Men
Saturday, at Saint Louis Field
Hawaii Hilo 4, Chaminade 1
Goal scorers—UHH: John Grover, Luca Lippert, David Mayser, Tom Vorkastner. CUH: Tasman Turner.
PacWest Women
Saturday, at Saint Louis Field
Chaminade 2, Hawaii Hilo 2
Goal scorers—CUH: Randi Fontes 2. UHH: Christina Kanellou, Nanea Wall
