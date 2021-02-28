Millennials keen on travel in the year ahead, survey finds

According to a new survey by HealthCare­Insider.com, which focused on Americans’ perceptions of the pandemic’s end, millennials are 50% more likely than Gen-Xers and 15% more likely than baby boomers to feel comfortable traveling by at least Fall 2021.

When participants of varying ages were asked to choose which, out of 10 specific activities, they most look forward to resuming, “not having to wear a mask” topped the list with 26% of the overall vote, followed by family gatherings at 18% and travel at 17%.

The results being broken down by age group, millennials (18-34) were the most likely generation (with 19% of the vote) to cite travel as the activity they’re most eager to resume, just behind being able to ditch face masks (20%).

Generation X (35-54) respondents tied in terms of their eagerness to resume travel (17%) and family gatherings (17%), after not having to wear a mask in public (25%).

Meanwhile, baby boomers (55+) said they’re most looking forward to family gatherings (20%) after the ability to stop wearing masks in public (31%). The ability to travel trailed with just 16% of boomers’ vote.

Respondents were also asked to select a season by which they believe they’ll feel comfortable traveling again. Once again, millennials emerged as the generation that’s most eager to get back to traveling as soon as possible.

In terms of when they imagined they’d be comfortable traveling again:

>> Spring 2021: Millennials were shown to be 13% more likely than Gen-Xers and 80% more likely than baby boomers to feel comfortable traveling by the spring of this year.

>> Summer 2021: Millennials were 12% more likely than Gen-Xers and 36% more likely than baby boomers to feel comfortable traveling by this summer.

>> Fall 2021: Millennials were 50% more likely than Gen-Xers and 15% more likely than baby boomers to feel comfortable traveling by this autumn.

>> Winter 2021: Millennials were 88% more likely than both Gen-Xers and boomers to feel comfortable traveling by wintertime.