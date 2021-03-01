Hawaii’s economic damage assessment improves

Hawaii’s economy last year may not have shrunk as much as previously estimated, and a partial rebound this year should be a bit stronger, according to a state report released today.

The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism said Hawaii’s gross domestic product fell by an estimated 7.9% last year as the state contended with the coronavirus pandemic.

This GDP drop, representing a $6.5 billion decrease in the value of all goods and services, is a preliminary estimate. However, it’s smaller than a prior preliminary estimate DBEDT made in December projecting that Hawaii’s economy would contract 11.7% last year.

Furthermore, DBEDT’s new report projects that GDP in Hawaii this year will rise 2.7%, or by $2 billion, instead of 2.1% as the agency estimated three months ago.

DBEDT’s more positive estimates were based largely on additional federal aid flowing to the state and effects from easing visitor industry restrictions.

The agency noted that individuals along with public and private entities including government agencies, businesses and nonprofit organizations in Hawaii were allocated more than $10.6 billion in federal funds last year.

This aid included a second federal economic stimulus package that provided $600 to individuals who did not exceed certain income limits, an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits and a new round of forgivable loans to businesses for payroll and other expenses.

DBEDT also expects Hawaii will receive more than $7 billion in federal funds this year.

The agency said Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program accommodated 496,186 visitors from October to December, representing roughly 20% of the visitor volume in the same period in 2019 before the pandemic.

Having visitor arrivals at only 20% is a huge blow for the state’s biggest industry, but that level compared with 2% from April to September.

“It has been one year since the onset of COVID-19 and it’s been a tough and challenging time for all of us,” DBEDT Director Mike McCartney said in a statement. “I can see positive and encouraging signs ahead for Hawaii’s economic prosperity with Hawaii’s Safe Travels program fully in place and the aggressive rollout of our statewide vaccination program, coupled with the fact that we have the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in the country.”

McCartney also noted that Oahu recently improved to a Tier 3 safety protocol level that allows more commerce and community activity, and that the state is on a path to reopen public schools and welcoming more visitors back.

“Given all these signs, I am now more optimistic about Hawaii’s social, environmental, and economic prosperity in the future,” he said.