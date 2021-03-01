Moped rider dies after Ewa Beach crash

A 40-year-old moped rider has died after he hit the pavement when he attempted to avoid a vehicle that turned in front of him in Ewa Beach Sunday night.

Police said a Jonway moped was traveling northbound on Hanakahi Street just before 8 p.m. The rider hit the pavement when he attempted to avoid a Toyota Tacoma truck that turned in front of him onto Hanaloa Street.

Police said the moped rider who was not wearing a helmet at the time was taken in critical condition where he died.

The Toyota driver did not sustain any injuries and remained at the scene.

Police said speed, drugs or alcohol were not involved.

This is the ninth traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to eight at the same time last year.

An investigation is ongoing.