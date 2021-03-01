comscore Off the News: Movers and Shakas takes off | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Movers and Shakas takes off

  • Today
  • Updated 6 p.m.

The nonprofit Movers and Shakas program, offering a free flight to attract those willing to work remotely from Hawaii, has chosen the first 50 for the pilot. This has sparked some local worry about the housing shortage. Read more

Column: Save viewing platform atop Koko Crater

