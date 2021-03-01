Off the News: Movers and Shakas takes off

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The nonprofit Movers and Shakas program, offering a free flight to attract those willing to work remotely from Hawaii, has chosen the first 50 for the pilot. This has sparked some local worry about the housing shortage. Read more

Nicole Lim, executive director, said on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” Friday webcast that three-quarters have local ties and may be staying with family, and a few hotel partners will offer discounts. About 90,000 applied for those 50 spots, so the housing issue may get real, in the future.

A pop-up bookstore for Tier 3

Regulars at the Friends of the Library of Hawaii booksales know how jam-packed those were — and how unsuited to a pandemic. To the rescue came Ward Village and the Hawaii State Federal Credit Union, enabling the vacant Pier 1 Imports site to be used as a pop-up store, Village Books & Music, for the next three months.

Slots for a visit can be reserved online (friendsofthelibraryofhawaii.org/2021/02/19/village-books-music), allowing controlled access under new Tier 3 rules.

Tier 4 awaits, so there could be more room later.