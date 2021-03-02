comscore The Weekly Eater: New pizzerias elevate art of the pie on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | The Weekly Eater

The Weekly Eater: New pizzerias elevate art of the pie on Oahu

  • By Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:25 p.m.
  • NADINE KAM / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The ‘Ili‘ili Supreme, topped with pepperoni, sausage, olives, peppers and fior di latte, a cow’s milk mozzarella, is a house pizza at ‘Ili‘ili Cash & Carry.

    NADINE KAM / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    The ‘Ili‘ili Supreme, topped with pepperoni, sausage, olives, peppers and fior di latte, a cow’s milk mozzarella, is a house pizza at ‘Ili‘ili Cash & Carry.

Pizza has been lauded as a recession-proof part of the food industry. That reputation is holding up under the most challenging of circumstances. Read more

Previous Story
The Little Foodie: Crunchy, spicy sauce jazzes up range of foods

Scroll Up