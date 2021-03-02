comscore Power-packed kimchi picks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Power-packed kimchi picks

  • By Joleen Oshiro joshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:37 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kimchi selections from local Korean markets are made with green onion, left, daikon, back, and mustard greens.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kimchi selections from local Korean markets are made with green onion, left, daikon, back, and mustard greens.

Some folks like freshly made kimchi, when veggies are still crisp and fresh; others prefer it after a few days of fermentation. Either way, the flavors are delicious. Read more

Previous Story
The Little Foodie: Crunchy, spicy sauce jazzes up range of foods

Scroll Up