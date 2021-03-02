comscore 37 straight wins for HPU women’s hoops | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

37 straight wins for HPU women’s hoops

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A 13-0 start was more than enough for No. 2/4 Hawaii Pacific as the Sharks defeated Chaminade 74-37 in a PacWest Conference women’s basketball game on Monday at The Shark Tank. Read more

