37 straight wins for HPU women’s hoops

A 13-0 start was more than enough for No. 2/4 Hawaii Pacific as the Sharks defeated Chaminade 74-37 in a PacWest Conference women’s basketball game on Monday at The Shark Tank. Read more

The Sharks (12-0, 11-0 PacWest) won their 37th game in a row. Olivia West paced HPU with 17 points. Amy Baum, the newly named Conference Hawaii Pod Player of the Week, scored 16 points, pulled down nine rebounds and had eight assists. Ally Bates added 16 points and Alysha Marcucci recorded nine points and nine rebounds for the Sharks, who led 41-10 at halftime.

Jordan Zader led the Silverswords (0-9, 0-9) with 12 points.

The Sharks close out the regular season with a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday game against Chaminade at The Shark Tank.

Duo receive PWC soccer awards

Hawaii Pacific’s Paul Enzigmueller was named the PacWest Conference Hawaii Pod Men’s Soccer Player of the Week as announced on Monday.

The senior midfielder scored off his own deflected penalty kick in the 81st minute to give the Sharks (2-0, 2-0 PacWest) a 1-0 victory over Hawaii Hilo on Sunday.

The Sharks are next in action on Sunday as they take on Chaminade at Saint Louis field, with kickoff set for noon.

For a second straight week, Chaminade’s Randi Fontes received the conference’s Hawaii Pod Women’s Soccer Player of the Week award on Monday.

Fontes, a senior forward, scored both goals for the Silverswords (1-0-1, 1-0-1) in their 2-2 tie on Saturday against Hawaii Hilo. Fontes has scored three of the team’s four goals this season.

Chaminade faces Hawaii Pacific at 3 p.m. Sunday at Saint Louis field.

PWC honors for Hawaii pod hoopsters pair

A career-high 26-point performance last Thursday propelled Hawaii Hilo’s Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones to the PacWest Conference Hawaii Pod Men’s Basketball Player of the Week award on Monday.

The freshman pulled down six rebounds, blocked two shots and had two assists in the Vulcans (9-1, 9-1) 64-53 win against Hawaii Pacific.

Having clinched the Hawaii Pod last weekend, the 25th-ranked Vulcans take on Chaminade this Friday and Saturday.

Hawaii Pacific junior guard Amy Baum was named the PacWest Conference Hawaii Pod Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

The junior led the Sharks (11-0, 10-0) to a pair of wins last week against Hawaii Hilo. It’s the 10th career PacWest weekly award for Baum, who is already HPU’s all-time leader in assists and is also fourth all-time in PacWest history.