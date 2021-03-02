comscore Scoreboard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
CALENDAR
TODAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii
Pacific, 7:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank.
PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii
Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank

VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGE MEN
NVA/AVCA Coaches Top 15 Poll
Record Pts Prv
1. Hawaii (15)……………………..4-0 239 2
2. BYU (1)…………………………….6-2 224 1
3. Pepperdine……………………….6-2 195 5
4. UC Santa Barbara…………..0-0 190 3
5. Lewis…………………………………8-2 153 3
6. Grand Canyon…………………2-4 146 9
7. McKendree……………………….8-0 139 13
8. Long Beach State……………0-0 133 6
9. UCLA………………………………..5-3 105 7
10. Penn State…………………..10-2 101 10
11. UC Irvine………………………..0-2 80 8
12. NJIT………………………………..7-3 58 14
13. UC San Diego……………….0-2 50 11
14. George Mason………………7-3 39 12
15. Ohio State……………………..5-6 23 —
Others receiving votes and listed on
two or more ballots: Concordia 17, Ball
St. 13, Loyola-Chicago 9, USC 6.

 

