CALENDAR
TODAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii
Pacific, 7:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank.
PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii
Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank
VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGE MEN
NVA/AVCA Coaches Top 15 Poll
Record Pts Prv
1. Hawaii (15)……………………..4-0 239 2
2. BYU (1)…………………………….6-2 224 1
3. Pepperdine……………………….6-2 195 5
4. UC Santa Barbara…………..0-0 190 3
5. Lewis…………………………………8-2 153 3
6. Grand Canyon…………………2-4 146 9
7. McKendree……………………….8-0 139 13
8. Long Beach State……………0-0 133 6
9. UCLA………………………………..5-3 105 7
10. Penn State…………………..10-2 101 10
11. UC Irvine………………………..0-2 80 8
12. NJIT………………………………..7-3 58 14
13. UC San Diego……………….0-2 50 11
14. George Mason………………7-3 39 12
15. Ohio State……………………..5-6 23 —
Others receiving votes and listed on
two or more ballots: Concordia 17, Ball
St. 13, Loyola-Chicago 9, USC 6.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.