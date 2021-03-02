CALENDAR

No local sporting events scheduled.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii

Pacific, 7:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii

Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at The Shark Tank

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

NVA/AVCA Coaches Top 15 Poll

Record Pts Prv

1. Hawaii (15)……………………..4-0 239 2

2. BYU (1)…………………………….6-2 224 1

3. Pepperdine……………………….6-2 195 5

4. UC Santa Barbara…………..0-0 190 3

5. Lewis…………………………………8-2 153 3

6. Grand Canyon…………………2-4 146 9

7. McKendree……………………….8-0 139 13

8. Long Beach State……………0-0 133 6

9. UCLA………………………………..5-3 105 7

10. Penn State…………………..10-2 101 10

11. UC Irvine………………………..0-2 80 8

12. NJIT………………………………..7-3 58 14

13. UC San Diego……………….0-2 50 11

14. George Mason………………7-3 39 12

15. Ohio State……………………..5-6 23 —

Others receiving votes and listed on

two or more ballots: Concordia 17, Ball

St. 13, Loyola-Chicago 9, USC 6.