High surf advisory for east shores continues as chilly overnight temps return

A high surf advisory for the east shores of all isles from Kauai to Hawaii island remains in place through 6 p.m. today due to strong trades.

The National Weather Service expects rough, elevated surf of 7 to 10 feet to continue through this afternoon, but should decline this evening as trades weaken.

For today, officials warn of moderate impacts, breaking waves and strong currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Today’s forecast is partly cloudy for most isles, with isolated afternoon showers and highs from 76 to 81 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight’s skies are variably cloudy, with showers likely, and lows from 62 to 67 degrees.

Forecasters expect the breezy trades at 15 to 25 mph today to lower to moderate levels Thursday and Friday.

Surf for other shores remains below advisory levels today, although a new, northwest swell is due to arrive this afternoon and evening, peaking late Thursday.

Surf on north shores is expected to rise from 5 to 7 feet this afternoon to 9 to 12 feet on Thursday. Surf on west shores is expected to rise from 3 to 5 feet this afternoon to 6 to 8 feet on Thursday.

Surf on south shores is expected to decline — from 2 to 4 feet today to 1 to 3 feet Thursday.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for all waters from northwest of Kauai to windward of Hawaii island through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters expect a slightly wetter than normal tradewind pattern and breezy conditions to last through the weekend, and windy conditions to return early next week.