Homeless man arrested after taking items from downtown store

Honolulu police arrested a 24-year-old homeless man who shoved a 52-year-old employee down after he took items from a store in downtown Honolulu Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the suspect entered Longs Drugs on Bishop Street and selected a radio and batteries sometime between 9:20 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. He shoved an employee down and left the store without paying for the items, police said.

He then allegedly returned and committed another theft and fled before before officers arrived.

Police located the suspect in the area and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery and fourth-degree theft.