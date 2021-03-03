Islandwide outage affecting Hawaiian Telcom TV customers

An islandwide outage is affecting television and Voice over Internet Protocol services for Hawaiian Telcom customers.
Hawaiian Telcom told customers this evening that their operations team is working on the problem.
The company posted an announcement about the interrupted service on Twitter at around 7 p.m.
Just before 8 p.m., it posted an update saying it has identified the issue, but did not provide any other details.
Hawaiian Telcom officials were not immediately available for comment.
Mahalo for your patience as our teams continue to work on this evening's TV service outage. We have identified the issue and engineers are implementing a fix. Once service has been restored we will post an update.
— Hawaiian Telcom (@HawaiianTel) March 4, 2021
