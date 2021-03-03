comscore Islandwide outage affecting Hawaiian Telcom TV customers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Islandwide outage affecting Hawaiian Telcom TV customers

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 pm

An islandwide outage is affecting television and Voice over Internet Protocol services for Hawaiian Telcom customers.

Hawaiian Telcom told customers this evening that their operations team is working on the problem.

The company posted an announcement about the interrupted service on Twitter at around 7 p.m.

Just before 8 p.m., it posted an update saying it has identified the issue, but did not provide any other details.

Hawaiian Telcom officials were not immediately available for comment.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Tokyo Olympics will make a decision this month on allowing international fans
Looking Back

Scroll Up