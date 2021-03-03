Column: Hawaii’s security depends on Taiwan’s

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Doing research in Taiwan for a year as a Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs fellow, I soon learned that the security of Taiwan is vital to the security of Hawaii.

Let me explain. Taiwan maintains a critical geo-strategic position as the key stone in the first island chain. If Taiwan were to become part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), it would be transformed into a huge naval base from which China would send its naval vessels into the Western Pacific to challenge U.S. influence. This contemplated strategy is very similar to the naval strategy of the Imperial Japanese Navy during World War II — it wants to control the Western Pacific.

To date, China has succeeded in flipping two former Taiwan allies — the Solomon Islands and Kiribati — and intends to push ever closer to Hawaii. Kiribati is only 1,500 miles from Honolulu. Already, there is a dormant PRC space tracking station in Kiribati, which likely would be renovated and put back into use. It is only logical to assume that the PRC will establish a listening post there to eavesdrop on INDOPACOM communications.

From a national perspective, there is a crucial economic motive for a vigorous U.S.-Taiwan relationship: Led by the Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC), Taiwan manufactures the most advanced semi-conductors in the world. Because of such, Taiwan has been called the most important country in the world.

At present, the global automobile industry is urging TSMC to ramp up supply. A key U.S. combat aircraft, the F-35, cannot fly without TSMC chips. Clearly, if Taiwan and its semiconductor industry were to come under PRC control, it would have a catastrophic impact on the U.S. economy and the economies of our allies.

Hawaii’s connections with Taiwan run deep. Sun Yat-sen, the founder of the Republic of China (Taiwan’s official name) studied at both Iolani and Punahou schools. The city of Honolulu maintains a sister-city relationship with Taiwan’s major southern port, Kaohsiung. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, China Airlines (Taiwan’s national carrier) had regularly scheduled flights between Taipei and Honolulu, which benefited Hawaiian tourism. Tzu Chi, a leading Taiwan Buddhist charitable foundation, maintains an office in Honolulu. Taiwan students study at all universities in Hawaii. More fundamentally, the Austronesian culture and linguistic connection binds Taiwan’s indigenous population and the Native Hawaiian community.

Hawaii would benefit from learning about the progress Taiwan has made in developing green energy, Taiwan’s very popular national health plan, quality public education, mass transit, and its highly effective management of the COVID-19, which won it kudos from around the world.

Furthermore, Taiwan is the most dynamic democracy in the Asia-Pacific region and boasts a stable two-party system. As an observer of the Taiwan January 2020 election for president, vice president and its Legislature, I was moved to see U.S. flags being displayed in election rallies.

The role that the U.S. Congress plays in U.S.-Taiwan relations is vital. Therefore, I strongly hope that all four members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation will vigorously support a more robust U.S.-Taiwan relationship. Hawaii’s security depends on such.

Bill Sharp, an Asia expert and lecturer at the University of Hawaii-Manoa, wrote the “Look East” column for the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, 2005-2009.